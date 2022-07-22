Brydge ProDock Macbook docking station now available to preorder

The Thunderbolt 4 Brydge ProDock is a new docking station designed for both 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 laptops and the MacBook Air 2022. Providing a quick and convenient way to dock your Apple laptop with dual 4K Display at 60Hz while providing your laptop with up to 90 Watts of charging power. Preorders are now open and shipping is expected to take place during the fall of 2022.

The Brydge ProDock is priced at $399.99 and features :

1 x Integrated Upstream Thunderbolt 4™ Port (90W Power Delivery)

3 x Downstream Thunderbolt 4 Ports

1 x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1, 5.5 W)

3 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 5.5 W Each)

1 x Ethernet Port ( 1 Gbps)

1 x 3.5 mm Audio

1 x SD Card Reader

1 x Wireless Phone Charger (MagSafe Compatible)

1 x DC-in (135 W Power Supply)

Brydge ProDock

“Instantly connect and dock your Macbook for the ultimate desktop experience. Combining the space-saving advantages of a laptop stand and the instant connectivity of a Thunderbolt 4 docking station, the Brydge ProDock transforms your MacBook to unmatched levels. Bold, ambitious, and built to last. Just because it’s functional, doesn’t mean it can’t be stunning. Designed to be the perfect compliment to your MacBook, the Brydge ProDock will stand out on any desk.”

“With 11 versatile ports, Brydge ProDock provides the power, speed and port expansion to instantly transform the MacBook Pro into a powerhouse desktop. Featuring 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3 USB-A Ports, 1 USB-C port, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio Out & 1 x SD Card Reader and a 15W MagSafe compatible Qi charger, the Brydge ProDock is the ultimate desktop accessory”

“With the Brydge ProDock, there is no need to reach for countless cables to connect to your device. Simply insert your MacBook into a vertical stand and you’re done. Instant connectivity meets instant productivity.”

Source : Brydge

