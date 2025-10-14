MacBook Air M5: FINALLY Getting an OLED Screen?! (BIGGEST Upgrade Leak



The MacBook Air M5 is poised to deliver a seamless combination of innovation and consistency, maintaining its iconic design while introducing meaningful internal upgrades. While advanced display technologies such as OLED and ProMotion are not expected in this iteration, the M5 focuses on enhancing performance and storage to meet the demands of modern users. Scheduled for release in spring 2026, this model aims to strike a balance between affordability and innovative technology, making it a compelling choice for a diverse audience. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details about the rumored M5 MacBook Air.

Design: Familiar Yet Functional

The MacBook Air M5 will retain the sleek, lightweight design introduced with the M2 generation, a decision that reflects Apple’s confidence in a form factor that prioritizes portability without compromising usability. This design has become synonymous with the MacBook Air series, offering a blend of elegance and practicality that appeals to students, professionals, and casual users alike.

Although rumors about OLED and ProMotion displays have circulated, these features are unlikely to debut in the M5 or even the subsequent M6 generation. Apple is expected to reserve these advanced display technologies for its MacBook Pro lineup, with a gradual rollout to the Air series anticipated after 2027. By sticking with the current design, Apple ensures that the MacBook Air M5 remains a reliable and practical option for users who value portability and functionality.

Performance: The M5 Chip Takes Center Stage

At the heart of the MacBook Air M5 lies the new M5 chip, which promises a significant leap in processing power and efficiency. This processor is expected to feature a 10-core CPU, comprising six efficiency cores and four performance cores, making sure a balance between power and energy consumption. This architecture is designed to handle both everyday tasks and more demanding workloads with ease.

The GPU is also expected to receive an upgrade, increasing from 10 to 12 cores in the standard model. For users seeking a more affordable option, a variant with fewer GPU cores may be available. Additionally, architectural enhancements such as larger caches and improved neural cores are anticipated, allowing faster data retrieval and more efficient handling of AI-driven tasks. Whether you’re editing videos, running machine learning applications, or multitasking, the M5 chip is engineered to deliver a smooth and responsive experience.

Storage and RAM: Adapting to Modern Needs

The MacBook Air M5 is expected to address the evolving requirements of users by offering increased storage and memory configurations. The baseline storage capacity is likely to double from 256 GB to 512 GB, providing ample space for files, applications, and media. This upgrade reflects the growing demand for higher storage capacities in modern laptops.

RAM configurations are expected to remain consistent, with options of 16 GB, 24 GB, and 32 GB available. These choices ensure that the MacBook Air M5 can handle multitasking and resource-intensive applications with ease. Whether you’re a casual user or a professional working with demanding software, the M5 is designed to cater to a wide range of needs.

Pricing: Competitive and Accessible

Apple is expected to maintain the MacBook Air M5’s starting price at $999 for the baseline 13-inch model. This pricing strategy ensures that the device remains accessible to a broad audience, including students, professionals, and casual users. Educational discounts and seasonal sales could further reduce the cost to $800–$850, making the M5 an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers who still want premium performance.

By offering competitive pricing without compromising on quality, Apple continues to position the MacBook Air as a versatile and affordable choice in its product lineup. This approach reinforces the MacBook Air’s reputation as a reliable and cost-effective option for users seeking a high-quality laptop.

Release Timeline: Spring 2026 Launch

The MacBook Air M5 is expected to follow Apple’s established release schedule, with a launch planned for spring 2026. This timeline aligns with the lifecycle of the M4 MacBook Air, providing a predictable upgrade path for users. By adhering to this schedule, Apple ensures that users can access the latest technology without unnecessary delays, making it easier to plan their next upgrade.

Future Display Innovations: What to Expect

While the MacBook Air M5 will not feature OLED or ProMotion displays, these advancements remain on Apple’s roadmap. The company is expected to introduce these technologies in its MacBook Pro lineup first, with a gradual rollout to the Air series anticipated after 2027. This phased approach allows Apple to refine the technology and ensure its seamless integration into the more affordable MacBook Air models.

For now, the M5 focuses on delivering reliable performance and practical features, with display innovations reserved for future iterations. This strategy ensures that the MacBook Air remains a dependable choice for users who prioritize functionality over innovative display technology.

A Balanced Upgrade for a Wide Range of Users

The MacBook Air M5 represents a thoughtful evolution of Apple’s popular laptop series. By combining a familiar design with meaningful internal upgrades, it offers a reliable and powerful device for a wide range of users. While advanced display technologies like OLED and ProMotion remain a future prospect, the M5’s enhanced performance, increased storage, and competitive pricing make it a strong contender in the market.

With its spring 2026 release, the MacBook Air M5 continues Apple’s tradition of delivering high-quality laptops that cater to both everyday users and professionals. Whether you’re looking for a dependable workhorse for productivity or a versatile device for creative tasks, the M5 is designed to meet your needs without exceeding your budget.

Unlock more potential in M5 chip by reading the previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals