Mac Pro 2023 teardown by iFixit

If you would like to learn more about the latest Apple Mac Pro computer you will be pleased to know that iFixit has done a quick four-minute video investigating its internal workings and asking the question. Is it still modular? With prices starting from $7000 or £7199 the latest Mac Pro can be equipped with the Apple Silicon M2 Ultra.

“A seismic chip. M2 Ultra puts our most powerful CPU in every Mac Pro. Its GPU with massive unified memory does things other GPUs can’t. And its Media Engine has the performance of seven Afterburner cards built in. Now pros can tackle the most demanding workflows with unprecedent­ed speed and efficiency” explains Apple.

The Apple Mac Pro 2023 offers support for up to 8 displays and features a 24-core CPU and runs up to 1.8x faster than a 28-core Intel-based Mac Pro thanks to the innovations within the Apple Silicon chip. Install up to 192 GB of unified memory and if your budget will stretch up to 76-core GPU with up to 3.4x faster graphics performance.

Mac Pro 2023 teardown

“Expand the capabilities. For the first time, breakthrough Apple silicon performance is combined with the versatility of PCI expansion. The new Mac Pro features seven expansion slots, six of which are PCIe gen 4 — providing twice the bandwidth for audio and video I/O, networking and storage cards. The latest PCIe gen 4 SSD cards, for example, are capable of a colossal 26GB/s.”

“Transformed by M2 Ultra, Mac Pro maintains its striking stainless steel space frame, removable aluminium housing and advanced thermal system. It’s exceptionally solid and stable when rolled, racked or reconfigured. And thanks to the power efficiency of Apple silicon, the new Mac Pro runs even cooler and quieter under heavy workloads — truly a workstation you can work next to.”

Source: iFixit : Apple



