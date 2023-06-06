New Apple Mac Pro with PCIe expansion for specialized workflows

During its WWDC 2023 developer conference this week Apple has introduced a variety of new hardware including its new Apple Vision virtual reality headset as well as a new Mac Pro range which is sure to be of interest to tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. The new Mac Pro, is now equipped with the M2 Ultra chip combined with new PCIe expansion specifically integrated to allow users to set up specialized workflows to meet their needs.

If you are looking for something a little more affordable you might also be interested to know that you can get the M2 Ultra chip in the latest Apple Studio computers also unveiled at WWDC 2023

Apple Mac Pro

The new Mac Pro is a powerhouse, boasting up to three times the speed of its predecessor, the Intel-based model. This performance boost is largely attributed to the M2 Ultra chip, Apple’s most potent chip to date. If you are wondering how this translates to real-world usage, you will be pleased to know that the new Mac Pro can handle demanding workloads that other systems might struggle with.

Apple M2 Ultra

“A seismic chip. M2 Ultra puts our most powerful CPU in every Mac Pro. Its GPU with massive unified memory does things other GPUs can’t. And its Media Engine has the performance of seven Afterburner cards built in. Now pros can tackle the most demanding workflows with unprecedented speed and efficiency.”

One of the standout features of the new Mac Pro is its memory capacity. It comes with up to 192GB of unified memory, which is more than what most advanced workstation graphics cards offer. This massive memory capacity, coupled with the M2 Ultra chip, ensures that your go-to apps run faster and smoother than ever.

PCIe expansion for specialized workflows

The new Mac Pro doesn’t skimp on connectivity options. It now comes with eight Thunderbolt ports, two HDMI ports that support high-bandwidth 48Gb/s HDMI, and enhanced wireless connectivity supporting Wi-Fi 6E16 and Bluetooth 5.3. These features enable resolutions up to 8K and refresh rates up to 240Hz, ensuring a seamless and immersive user experience.

For professionals who rely on internal expansion for their workflows, the New Apple Mac Pro with PCIe expansion will be a game-changer. It features seven expansion slots, six of which are PCIe gen 4. This provides twice the bandwidth for audio and video I/O, networking, and storage cards. The latest PCIe gen 4 SSD cards, for instance, can reach a colossal 26GB/s.

Pricing and availability

If you would like to improve your workflow with the new Mac Pro, you can order it today. It will be available from Tuesday, June 13. The Mac Pro comes in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures. The tower enclosure starts at $6,999 (U.S.) and $6,599 (U.S.) for education, while the rack enclosure starts at $7,499 (U.S.) and $6,999 (U.S.) for education. Additional technical specifications and configure-to-order options are available on the Apple website.

Apple Mac Pro Specifications

Apple M2 Ultra chip 24-core CPU with 16 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores

60-core GPU

32-core Neural Engine

800GB/s memory bandwidth

Media engine Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW

Two video decode engines

Four video encode engines

Four ProRes encode and decode engines

Configurable to: M2 Ultra with 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine Memory 64GB 64GB unified memory Configurable to: 128GB or 192GB Storage 1TB 1TB SSD Configurable to: 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB Display Support Simultaneous support for up to eight displays: Eight displays with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz

Six displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz

Three displays with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz Thunderbolt 4 digital video output Support for native DisplayPort output over USB-C HDMI display video output (per port) Support for one display with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz or 4K resolution at 240Hz

Support for variable refresh rate (VRR), HDR, and multichannel audio The new Apple Mac Pro 2023 combines the power of the M2 Ultra chip with the versatility of PCIe expansion, setting a new standard for professional workstations. While the technical aspects may seem above and beyond what most would need on a daily basis, the benefits of this new technology are clear. It’s a powerful tool that can handle the most demanding workflows, offering a level of performance and versatility that is hard to match. Despite the specs of the new hardware, the solutions it provides are straightforward and effective, reinforcing Apple’s position as a leader in the tech industry. For more information and full specifications, pricing and configuration options jump over to the official Apple website by following the link below. Source : Apple



