M5 iPad Pro: It’s Here—But Should You Really Upgrade From M4?

Apple recently launched its latest flagship tablet, the iPad Pro M5, which brings a series of incremental yet meaningful upgrades to its already impressive predecessor. With the introduction of the M5 chipset, advanced OLED display technology, and enhanced connectivity options, the device is tailored for professionals and tech enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance. However, for the average user, these upgrades may not justify the higher price, especially when the iPad Pro M4 remains a capable and cost-effective alternative. The video below from SaranByte gives us more details.

Design: Familiar Elegance with Subtle Refinements

The iPad Pro M5 continues Apple’s tradition of sleek, minimalist design, maintaining the refined aesthetic of its predecessor. Measuring just 5.1 mm thick for the 13-inch model and 5.3 mm for the 11-inch version, it is among the slimmest and lightest tablets available. The aluminum chassis, available in silver and space black, combines durability with sophistication, making sure the device feels premium in hand.

The all-screen OLED display, surrounded by thin bezels and free of a home button, reinforces its modern and streamlined appearance. While the design remains largely unchanged from the M4, it still stands out as one of the most polished and professional-looking tablets on the market. This consistency in design ensures that the iPad Pro M5 retains its appeal to users who value both aesthetics and functionality.

Display: Ultra Retina XDR Delivers Stunning Visuals

The iPad Pro M5’s Ultra Retina XDR display is a standout feature, using tandem OLED technology to deliver exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. The 11-inch model offers a resolution of 2420×1668, while the 13-inch version features 2752×2064, making sure sharp and vibrant visuals across both sizes. ProMotion technology enhances the display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 10 Hz to 120 Hz, providing smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions.

Additional display features include:

P3 wide color for vivid and accurate hues, ideal for creative professionals

for vivid and accurate hues, ideal for creative professionals True Tone technology for comfortable viewing in various lighting conditions

technology for comfortable viewing in various lighting conditions An optional matte nano-texture finish to reduce glare and improve visibility

These enhancements make the iPad Pro M5’s display a top choice for professionals in fields like graphic design, video editing, and photography, where precision and versatility are paramount.

Performance: The M5 Chipset Sets a New Standard

At the heart of the iPad Pro M5 is the M5 chipset, which is built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. This innovative architecture delivers a significant boost in both performance and power efficiency, making the device a powerhouse for demanding tasks. Key improvements include:

A 9-core CPU in the base model, with 10 cores available in higher configurations

A 10-core GPU capable of handling intensive workflows such as ProRes video editing, ray tracing, and mesh shading

Benchmarks indicate a 15% faster CPU and a 30% faster GPU compared to the M4, allowing the M5 to excel in resource-intensive applications like 3D modeling, augmented reality (AR) development, and high-resolution video production. This performance leap makes the iPad Pro M5 a compelling choice for professionals who require innovative capabilities.

Connectivity: Enhanced Speed and Versatility

The iPad Pro M5 embraces the latest connectivity standards, making sure faster and more reliable performance across a variety of use cases. Key features include:

Wi-Fi 7 for lightning-fast wireless speeds and reduced latency

for lightning-fast wireless speeds and reduced latency Bluetooth 6 for improved device pairing and energy efficiency

for improved device pairing and energy efficiency Thread support for seamless integration with smart home devices

The Thunderbolt Type-C port supports data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps and external displays with refresh rates up to 120 Hz, making it a versatile tool for professionals who rely on external monitors or high-speed data transfers. Additionally, 5G connectivity ensures reliable, high-speed internet access on the go, further enhancing the device’s appeal to mobile professionals.

Cameras and Audio: Optimized for Creativity and Collaboration

The iPad Pro M5’s camera system is designed to cater to both creative professionals and everyday users. The front-facing 12 MP ultrawide camera supports Center Stage, a feature that automatically adjusts the frame to keep you in focus during video calls. On the rear, the 12 MP wide lens is complemented by a LiDAR scanner, which enhances AR experiences and improves depth sensing for photography and video.

The audio system is equally impressive, featuring:

A four-speaker setup that delivers immersive spatial audio

Studio-quality microphones for clear and professional-grade communication

These features make the iPad Pro M5 a versatile device for content creation, virtual meetings, and collaborative projects, making sure that both audio and visual quality meet the highest standards.

Accessories: Productivity Tools for Professionals

Apple has introduced new accessories to complement the iPad Pro M5, enhancing its functionality and appeal to professionals. These include:

The Magic Keyboard , which now features function keys and a larger trackpad, transforming the tablet into a laptop-like device for productivity tasks

, which now features function keys and a larger trackpad, transforming the tablet into a laptop-like device for productivity tasks The Apple Pencil Pro, which introduces haptic feedback and advanced shading support, making it an ideal tool for artists and designers

These accessories expand the iPad Pro M5’s capabilities, making it a versatile and adaptable device for a wide range of professional applications.

Battery and Storage: Built for Demanding Workflows

The iPad Pro M5 is equipped with a 10-hour battery life, sufficient for a full day of work or entertainment. Fast charging technology allows the device to reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes when using a 40W adapter, making sure minimal downtime. Storage options range from 256 GB to 2 TB, while RAM configurations include 12 GB in the base model and 16 GB in higher-end versions. These specifications provide ample space and memory for even the most demanding applications, making sure the device remains responsive and reliable under heavy workloads.

Pricing and Value: A Decision for Professionals

The iPad Pro M5 starts at $999 for the 11-inch model and $1,299 for the 13-inch version. While the device offers impressive performance and features, the upgrades are evolutionary rather than innovative. For professionals and enthusiasts with demanding workflows, the M5 is a worthwhile investment that delivers innovative capabilities. However, for most users, the iPad Pro M4 remains a practical and cost-effective choice, offering nearly identical functionality at a lower price point.

Dive deeper into iPad Pro M5 with other articles and guides we have written below.

Source & Image Credit: SaranByte



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals