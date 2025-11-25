M5 Apple Vision Pro: Amazing Tech, But Still useless?

The M5 Apple Vision Pro builds upon the foundation of its predecessor, the M2 model, by introducing a series of refinements. These include a redesigned strap for improved comfort, the more powerful M5 chip, and subtle yet meaningful display enhancements. After a month of use, the question remains: do these updates justify an upgrade for M2 users, or are they better suited for new buyers entering the Vision Pro ecosystem? The detailed video below from ZONEofTECH explores the M5’s key features, strengths, and limitations to provide a comprehensive analysis of its performance and usability.

Redesigned Strap: A Step Toward Comfort

The redesigned dual-knit strap is one of the most noticeable upgrades in the M5 Vision Pro. Engineered to address user feedback from the M2 model, the strap incorporates tungsten inserts to improve weight distribution and balance. This design ensures a secure fit, even during extended use, making it a significant improvement for those who found the M2 model uncomfortable over long periods.

The strap’s adjustability further enhances its appeal, accommodating a wide range of users. For M2 owners, the good news is that this strap is available as a standalone accessory for $99. This offers a cost-effective way to improve comfort without committing to a full device upgrade, making it a practical option for those who prioritize ergonomics.

M5 Chip: Faster, But Is It Noticeable?

At the heart of the M5 Vision Pro lies the new M5 chip, which delivers advancements in CPU, GPU, and AI processing power. These improvements translate to faster app launches, smoother scene rendering, and enhanced responsiveness. The M5 chip also supports more complex tasks, such as real-time 3D modeling and advanced augmented reality applications.

However, the real-world impact of these upgrades is somewhat limited by the lack of widespread app optimization for the M5 chip. While the performance gains are evident in specific scenarios, most users may find the improvements incremental rather than new, especially when compared to the already capable M2 model. For professionals working with resource-intensive applications, the M5 chip may offer a noticeable advantage, but casual users may not experience a dramatic difference.

Display Enhancements: Sharper, Yet Subtle

The M5 Vision Pro introduces a 10% increase in rendering resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, resulting in sharper visuals and smoother motion. These enhancements are particularly effective when paired with foveated rendering technology, which prioritizes clarity in the area of your gaze. This combination delivers a more immersive visual experience, especially for activities like gaming or virtual design.

While these upgrades are welcome, they are relatively subtle and may not drastically alter the experience for users already familiar with the M2 model. For those new to the Vision Pro lineup, however, the improved display quality is likely to stand out as a key selling point.

Zeiss Lens Inserts: A Clearer View

The addition of Zeiss lens inserts is a standout feature of the M5 Vision Pro. These lenses enhance visual clarity, particularly in peripheral areas of the display, addressing a common limitation of the M2 model. The improved optics make a noticeable difference for users who rely on the device for detailed tasks or extended viewing sessions.

Importantly, these lenses are compatible with both the M2 and M5 models, offering M2 users an opportunity to upgrade their visual experience without purchasing a new device. For those seeking better image quality, investing in Zeiss lenses may be a more cost-effective solution than upgrading to the M5.

Content Consumption: Immersive and Engaging

The M5 Vision Pro excels in content consumption, offering an immersive experience for a variety of activities. Whether you’re watching 3D movies, exploring virtual cinema environments, or using the device as a portable ultrawide screen for Mac integration, the M5 delivers impressive performance. The high-resolution display and enhanced refresh rate contribute to its strong showing in this category, making it a top choice for media enthusiasts.

For professionals, the M5’s ability to function as a virtual workspace adds another layer of utility. The device’s multitasking capabilities and expansive virtual screen real estate make it a valuable tool for productivity, particularly for those who work in creative industries.

Software Optimization: A Mixed Bag

Despite its hardware advancements, the M5 Vision Pro faces challenges with software optimization. Many iPadOS apps suffer from poor text scaling, which limits their usability on the device. This issue is particularly noticeable in productivity apps, where clear and readable text is essential.

On the gaming front, the addition of PlayStation VR2 controller support is a promising development. However, the lack of a robust library of optimized games reduces the device’s immediate appeal for gamers. While the hardware is capable, the software ecosystem has yet to catch up, leaving room for improvement in future updates.

Battery Life: No Progress Here

Battery life remains a significant limitation of the M5 Vision Pro, with no improvements over the M2 model. The device lasts approximately two hours on a single charge, which can be restrictive for extended use. This drawback highlights the need for advancements in battery technology to make the Vision Pro more practical for a wider range of applications.

For users who require longer usage times, external battery packs may offer a temporary solution. However, this adds to the overall bulk and complexity of the setup, detracting from the device’s portability and convenience.

Should You Upgrade? M5 vs. M2

For current M2 users, the M5 Vision Pro’s incremental improvements may not justify the cost of an upgrade. The redesigned strap and Zeiss lens inserts offer meaningful enhancements to the M2 model at a fraction of the price of a new device. These accessories allow M2 users to enjoy many of the benefits of the M5 without making a full investment.

For new buyers, the decision depends on budget and priorities. The M5 Vision Pro offers innovative features and improved performance, making it an excellent choice for those who want the latest technology. However, discounted prices on the M2 model make it an attractive alternative, particularly for those entering the Vision Pro ecosystem for the first time.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next?

Future iterations of the Vision Pro are likely to address current shortcomings, such as battery life and software optimization. Features like a lighter design and extended battery performance could significantly enhance the device’s appeal. However, these advancements are likely several years away, making the M2 model—enhanced with accessories like the redesigned strap and Zeiss lenses—a compelling option for those seeking a high-quality mixed-reality experience at a lower price point.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



