M3 Pro vs M4 Pro MacBook Pro: Is the Upgrade Worth It?



The choice between the M3 Pro and M4 Pro MacBook Pro models can be a difficult one, particularly for users who require high-performance computing capabilities. While the two models may appear similar from the outside, the M4 Pro features significant internal upgrades that could influence your decision. The video below from Max Tech compares the two MacBook Pro models side by side.

Performance Enhancements: M4 Pro Takes the Lead

The M4 Pro is a true powerhouse, thanks to its upgraded chip that features more cores and higher clock speeds compared to its predecessor. This translates to a remarkable performance boost of up to 43% in both single-core and multi-core tasks. Additionally, the M4 Pro’s graphics performance sees a substantial 40% improvement, making it an ideal choice for users who engage in demanding computational tasks, such as:

Complex data analysis and modeling

High-resolution video editing and rendering

Intensive 3D modeling and animation

Running multiple virtual machines simultaneously

Hardware and Design: Thunderbolt 5 Connectivity

While the M4 Pro maintains the sleek and elegant design of its predecessor, it introduces a notable upgrade in the form of Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. This enhancement allows for faster data transfers and improved support for external devices, which can be particularly beneficial for users who rely on high-speed peripherals and external displays in their workflows. With Thunderbolt 5, you can:

Connect multiple 4K or 8K displays with ease

Transfer large files, such as high-resolution videos or raw images, at lightning speeds

Daisy-chain multiple Thunderbolt devices without compromising performance

Battery and Efficiency: A Slight Trade-Off

While the M4 Pro’s enhanced performance is undeniably impressive, it does come at a slight cost to battery life. The increased power consumption of the upgraded chip results in a marginally reduced battery efficiency compared to the M3 Pro. If having the longest possible battery life is a top priority for you, this is an important factor to consider when making your decision.

Application Performance: M4 Pro Shines

When it comes to application performance, the M4 Pro truly shines. It offers faster processing speeds in a wide range of applications, including:

Xcode for app development

Figma for UI/UX design

Adobe Lightroom for photo editing

Final Cut Pro and DaVinci Resolve for video editing

Creative professionals will appreciate the quicker video editing and rendering times, while web developers and Logic Pro users will notice improved performance in their respective fields. These enhancements reinforce the M4 Pro’s status as a high-performance machine designed for demanding workloads.

Thermal and Acoustic Performance: Higher Power, Higher Heat

The increased power usage of the M4 Pro inevitably leads to higher thermal output and noise levels compared to the M3 Pro. As a result, the M4 Pro tends to run hotter and louder than its predecessor, which may necessitate better cooling solutions in future iterations of the MacBook Pro line. If you prioritize a quieter and cooler working environment, this is a factor to keep in mind.

Value Proposition: Performance Gains at a Reasonable Price

Despite the trade-offs in battery life and thermal management, the M4 Pro offers significant performance improvements at a reasonable price point. If your work demands high processing power and enhanced graphics capabilities without requiring major changes to the hardware design, the M4 Pro is a worthwhile investment.

Ultimately, the decision to upgrade from the M3 Pro to the M4 Pro depends on your specific needs and priorities. If top-notch performance is your primary concern, the M4 Pro’s advancements make it a compelling choice. However, if battery life and thermal management are more critical to your workflow, the M3 Pro may still be sufficient for your requirements.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals