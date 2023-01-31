M2 Max vs M1 Max MacBook Pro (Video)

We recently saw a video of the new Mac Mini vs the Mac Studio and now we get to find out how the M2 Max MacBook Pro compares to the M1 Max MacBook Pro.

The video below from Max Tech gives us a look at the new M2 Max MacBook Pro side by side with the M1 Max MacBook Pro, let’s find out how well this new MacBook performs over the previous model.

The M2 Max MacBook in the tests is the 16-inch model, the device comes with a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU, and it also comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The M1 Max model used in the video is also a 16-inch MacBook Pro and it comes with a 10-core CPU, a 32-core GPU, and 32GB of RAM, there is also 1TB of included storage.

Both models featured in the video retail for the same price of $3,499, although the M1 model is now slightly cheaper as it is being replaced by the M2 model.

As we can see from the video the new M2 Max model performs better in the benchmarks than the previous model, this is as expected.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech





