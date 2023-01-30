M2 Pro Mac Mini vs M1 Max Mac Studio (Video)

Apple recently launched their new M2 Pro Mac Mini and it is available with the new M2 processor and also the M2 Pro processor.

Now we get to find out how the new M2 Pro Mac Mini compares to the M1 Max Mac Studio. The video below from Mac Tech compares the two devices side by side and their specifications.

The M2 Mac Mini in the video costs $2,299 and the M1 Max Mac Studio featured costs $2,399 so the two devices are at a similar price.

As we can see from the video the new M2 Mac Mini is a powerful device and it performs well when compared to the Mac Studio.

The model featured in the video is one of the more expensive versions of the Mac Mini, the entry-level model starts at $599.

In the video, there are some times when the Mac Mini does not perform as well as the Mac Studio, particularly for gaming.

Apple’s new Mac Mini is now available to buy, you can choose from the M2 processor and the M2 processor and prices start at $599. Although if you go for the top model with the M2 Pro, 32GB of RAM, and 8TB of storage, the price jumps to $4,399

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech





