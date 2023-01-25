M2 Mac Pro Mini gets reviewed (Video)

Apple recently launched a new range of macs, this included the new M2 Mac Pro Mini and also the new MacBook Pro laptops.

We previously saw a review of the new M2 Max MacBook Pro laptops and now we get to find out more details about the M2 Pro Mac Mini, the video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a good look at the device and its range of features.

The new Mac Mini is available with two processor options, the Apple M2 and the M2 Pro, the computer in the video is running the new M2 Pro processor.

As we can see from the video the new Mac Mini comes with impressive performance, especially considering that the device starts at just $599, although the top model costs considerably more.

If you want the new M2 Pro processor then this model starts at $1,299, although if you go for the top model with the 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, and 32GB of RAM it starts at $1,999, this is with 512GB of storage.

We previously saw a video looking at which Mac Mini you should buy, which is really useful as there are a number of models to choose from.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee





