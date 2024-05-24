Speed Test: M2 iPad Pro vs M4 iPad Pro (Video)

We have an awesome speed test video from Nick Ackerman that compares the new M4 iPad Pro with the M2 iPad Pro. The iPad Pro has been a game-changer in the tablet market, offering users a powerful and versatile device for both work and entertainment. With the release of the iPad Pro M2 in 2022 and the iPad Pro M4 in 2024, Apple has continued to push the boundaries of what a tablet can do. In this article, we will compare the two devices, focusing on their performance, display quality, and overall user experience.

Boot-Up Time and Software Specs

One of the first things you’ll notice when comparing the iPad Pro M2 and M4 is their boot-up time. The M2 consistently boots up faster than the M4, which can be crucial if you need to access your device quickly. Both devices run on iOS 17.5.1, ensuring you have access to the latest software features and security updates.

In terms of hardware, both the M2 and M4 come equipped with 8GB of RAM, providing ample memory for multitasking and running demanding applications. However, the M4 boasts a faster clock speed of 4.41 GHz compared to the M2’s 3.5 GHz, offering a noticeable boost in processing power.

Display Quality and Authentication

The iPad Pro M2 features an LCD display, which delivers clear and vibrant visuals. However, the M4 takes things to the next level with its OLED display. This upgrade provides better visuals, deeper blacks, and less glare, enhancing your viewing experience, especially in bright environments.

Both devices offer Face ID and Touch ID for authentication, allowing you to choose your preferred method for unlocking your device. Face ID is generally preferred for its convenience and speed, while Touch ID remains a reliable alternative.

App Launching Speed and Gaming Performance

When it comes to app launching speed, the iPad Pro M4 has a slight edge over the M2. While the difference is minimal, it can be beneficial if you frequently switch between applications throughout the day.

For gamers, the M4 is the clear choice. It delivers:

Smoother graphics

Faster load times

Higher frame rates

These enhancements make your gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable, allowing you to get the most out of your favorite titles.

RAM Management and User Experience

Both the M2 and M4 handle multitasking efficiently, thanks to their robust RAM management capabilities. You can switch between multiple apps without experiencing significant slowdowns, ensuring a seamless user experience.

When it comes to media consumption, the M4’s OLED display gives it a clear advantage. Whether you’re watching videos or browsing photos, the improved display quality makes a noticeable difference. However, the M2 remains a strong contender, especially if you find it at a lower price point.

Benchmark Scores and Future-Proofing

In benchmark tests, the M4 consistently scores higher than the M2, indicating better overall performance. These scores suggest that the M4 is a more powerful device for demanding tasks, such as video editing or 3D modeling.

If you’re looking for a device that will remain relevant for years to come, the M4 is the recommended choice. Its advanced features and higher performance ensure that it will be able to keep up with the latest software updates and applications, providing better future-proofing than the M2.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both the iPad Pro M2 and M4 are high-performing devices suitable for a wide range of tasks. The M4 offers incremental improvements, particularly in gaming and display quality, making it the better choice for those seeking the latest technology. However, the M2 remains a viable option, especially if you can find it at a discounted price. Ultimately, the choice between the two will depend on your specific needs and budget.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals