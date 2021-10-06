Lynx R-1 compact mixed reality headset hits Kickstarter

A new standalone mixed reality headset has launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of the Lynx R-1 created by the development team based in Paris, France. The Lynx headset provides both augmented reality and virtual reality technology in one compact headset. Lynx is compatible with SteamVR, and will have OpenXR supported in Q4 2021 to enable Unreal Engine and Godot support.

Features of the Lynx R-1 include : 1600x1600 @90Hz per eye, with ultra low-latency Color Passthrough for Augmented Reality, Qualcomm XR2 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, 6DoF, Hand-tracking, Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5, PCVR compatible with SteamVR over Wifi, SD card slot for up to 1TB of external storage, Stereo speakers, 4 microphone array and a 3.5mm Jack TRRS and Eye Relief: 13mm, Eye-Box: 11mm.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $489 or £362 (depending on current exchange rates).

Lynx R-1 mixed reality headset

“We want to offer the most open and versatile AR+VR device to the masses, enabling users to experience an extraordinary variety of content. We also want developers to reach a wider audience with no strings attached. Our goal is to deliver a hardware platform that, by design, lets the user handle his data in his own way. We’re selling headsets, not your data.”

Assuming that the Lynx R-1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Lynx R-1 mixed reality headset project watch the promotional video below.

“The headset landscape is divided in 4 categories: tethered/standalone and AR/VR. Our headset will be the first one to cover all those 4 categories: it can be used in tethered or standalone mode and can do both AR and VR. It will be the most versatile headset available on the market and will enable new experiences across all those categories! For example, you can play your existing SteamVR games at home, and also take the headset outside to discover new Mixed Reality experiences.”

“The Lynx R-1 features a unique compact form factor made possible by a novel lens design and the work of our engineers to pack all the components in such a small volume. In terms of ergonomics, weight balance is key and that’s why the battery is located on the back of the head for optimal comfort. All the foams are removable and easy to wash and easily replaceable thanks to a magnetic mount.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the mixed reality headset, jump over to the official Lynx R-1 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals