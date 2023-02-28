Lotus Emira wins best performance car at UK Car Of The Year awards

Lotus has revealed that the new Lotus Emira has won the best performance car at the UK Car Of The Year awards.

The Emira now has the chance of winning the overall car of the year title, the car was praised for its interior quality and design and more.

Now into its sixth year, the UKCOTY is wholly independent and designed to advise UK customers about the best new cars on the market. It is judged by almost 30 professional journalists who cover the whole automotive industry, including some of the most respected names from national newspapers, magazines, TV and online.

Russell Carr, Director of Design, Lotus Cars, led the Emira design team and said: “It is a great honour for the whole team at Lotus to receive this award for the Emira, and from such respected and knowledgeable judges.”

He added: “This award is also an appreciation and acknowledgement for all at Lotus Cars, from the engineering and development teams, those in manufacturing and quality and in sales and marketing, who have worked to take this now multi-award-winning sports car from concept to production and record sales.”

You can find out more information about the Lotus Emira over at the Lotus website at the link below.

Source Lotus





