Lotus Emira First Edition costs £71,995

Lotus has unveiled the pricing for the first version of its new Emira sports car, the Lotus Emira First Edition, and the car will start at £71,995 on the road in the UK.

The car makes has also revealed the pricing of the other models, the entry-level four-cylinder Emira will retail for £59,995, the V6 model which will launch in January 2023 will retail for £64,995.

The Emira is the last petrol-powered car from Lotus before a thrilling new all-electric era begins on 29 March when the Type 132 makes its world debut. Critically acclaimed by the media, customer orders for the Emira V6 First Edition have far exceeded expectation and continue to flood in from all over the world. Last week there was a 50% increase in website traffic and an 175% increase in Emira enquiries following overwhelmingly positive global coverage of prototype ‘first drives’.

The new four-cylinder Emira is powered by a bespoke version of AMG’s M139 direct injection engine. It is manufactured specifically for the Lotus Emira, and includes hardware changes to aid mid-mounted integration and new software to give it a true Lotus character. It is the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine homologated for road use (up to 208bhp / litre), widely regarded as the world’s best i4 unit and has an enviable reputation for reliability.

You can find out more details about the new Lotus Emira over at the Lotus website at the link below.

Source Lotus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals