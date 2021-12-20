New Lotus Emira in action on the track

We have already seen a couple of videos of the new Lotus Emira and now Lotus has released another one, this one shows the car in action at the Hethel test track with Gavan Kershaw.

The video below shows the 3.5 litre V6 version of the Lotus Emira in action on the track, lets see how it performs.

Gavan, Director, Attributes & Product Integrity, Lotus Cars, leads the dynamic development of every Lotus and is part of the highly experienced team which engineers in the thrill of driving.

Amid some sideways action, he explains the Emira’s outstanding performance on both the track and the road, adding: “With the 3.5-litre V6 configuration and the supercharger, you start an acceleration from as low as 1,500rpm and the car just pulls and pulls and pulls, getting stronger and stronger as the revs increase. This is what a real sports car feels like.”

Gavan also expands on the car’s intuitive driving performance, plus the four different driving modes – Tour, for maximum stability and control; Sport, for increased body slip and throttle response; Race, with even greater motorsport-derived dynamics and a revised instrument cluster; and Fully Off, where the stability control is completely disengaged.

The new Lotus Emira certainly looks very impressive from the video, we are looking forward to finding out more about the car next year.

Source Lotus

