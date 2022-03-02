Lotus Drive platform supports direct sales

British sports car maker Lotus has announced Lotus Drive, a new e-commerce platform allowing fans of its sports cars to purchase directly from the factory. Lotus Drive will enable customers to configure their vehicle, choose the payment method, value any trade-in, and place the order directly with the manufacturer.

Drives integrated with the company’s model configurator that was updated recently, allowing customers to view their configured vehicle from multiple angles and in a different light. The recently updated configurator allows the car to be viewed as it’s driving on California mountain road.

Completing the purchase via Lotus Drive is done directly through the factory. Delivery of the vehicle can be made directly to the buyer’s home or a retail agent. Lotus also offers the ability to travel to the famed Hethel site in Norfolk for a unique Lotus factory pickup experience. The first vehicle available to purchase via Drive is the Emira V6 First Edition. For now, only those in the UK can take advantage of Drive.

