Lotus and Britishvolt partner on EV technology

Lotus has announced a new partnership with Britishvolt for EV technology, the two companies will work together to develop advanced electric vehicle technology.

The two companies will work together on a new innovative battery cell package that will be used in the next generation Lotus electric vehicle.

Britishvolt is the UK’s foremost investor in battery cell technologies and associated R&D to create homegrown intellectual property. Key focuses of the partnership will be fast-charging, optimising energy density and weight reduction.

Development work on the project will benefit from the close proximity of Lotus and Britishvolt’s R&D centres of excellence in the West Midlands, the UK’s ‘golden triangle’ of battery excellence. The Lotus Advanced Technology Centre (LATC) opened in Wellesbourne in 2020 as the global headquarters of Lotus Engineering, the consultancy division of the business.

The collaboration with Britishvolt is another significant development in the ongoing transformation of Lotus, from a UK sports car company to a global and all-electric performance car business and brand. It follows a £100m investment by Lotus in its UK facilities, which includes manufacturing centres at Hethel for the Evija pure electric hypercar and Emira sports car – future-proofing the world-renowned and innovative UK high-performance auto sector and the thousands of jobs that it supports.

