Lotus unveils its new lightweight EV platform

Yesterday we heard how much the new Lotus Emira would cost and now Lotus has unveiled their new lightweight EV platform.

This new platform will be used to develop the new Lotus EV sports cars, these will be the cars that are replacing the Lotus Evora and Lotus Elise.

The new structure has been developed through Project LEVA (Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture), announced last October by Lotus. Project LEVA is a research programme that’s accelerating the development of all-new lightweight structures for next-generation battery electric vehicles.

Today Lotus can reveal it’s this structure developed through Project LEVA which will be integrated into the company’s new architecture for electric sports cars. Thanks to the innovation of Lotus and the Project LEVA partners, the rear structure is 37% lighter than it is on the Lotus Emira V6. It means Lotus now has the ‘blueprint’ for the next generation of electric sports cars, for future Lotus products and for the Lotus Engineering consultancy to commercialise.

The Project LEVA lightweight chassis technology is being shown at the Low Carbon Vehicle event staged by Cenex, the UK’s Low Carbon and Fuel Cells Centre of Excellence, at Millbrook Proving Ground, Bedfordshire, UK, on 22/23 September.

You can find out more details about the new Lotus EV platform over at Lotus at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details on the cars.

Source Lotus

