Lotus Advanced Performance division launched

Lotus has announced the launch of a new division at the company, the Lotus Advanced Performance division, which will be a new special operations division.

The new Lotus Advanced Performance division will offer bespoke cars for customers and also work on limited-edition models as well as halo projects, more details are below.

Introducing Lotus Advanced Performance, a new division of the business dedicated to delivering thrilling bespoke vehicles and world-class customer experiences.

It is another significant development in the ongoing transformation of Lotus from a UK sports car company to a global performance car business and brand. An enticing new image of a rear wing from Lotus Design hints at an exciting future project.

All programmes are being led by Simon Lane, Executive Director, Lotus Advanced Performance, who has joined from the bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin’ business.

Simon commented: “I have always been a Lotus fan, and this has to be one of the most exciting roles in the automotive industry right now – a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to launch a completely new division at the world’s most ambitious car brand. The LAP team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with very broad appeal, for Lotus fans young and old to those in search of unique experiences and collectible opportunities.”

