Lost Ark passes 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam

Lost Ark the new free to play game created by the development team at Smilegate RPG and launched via Amazon Games has already passed 1 million concurrent players on steam just 24-hour is after its launch. This sets the game in steam history as the second most played game with concurrent player stats. Amazon has collaborated with Smilegate RPG to bring the Lost Ark game, which already has a large player base in the East to the West.

The game has been so popular since launch that the servers are struggling to keep up. With the SteamDB Steam Charts listing Last Ark as having an all-time peak of 1,325,305 players. Putting it above Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and others based on all-time-peak stats. But still a long way from the record set by PUBG with an all-time peak of 3,257.248.

Beginners guide to Lost Ark

Check out the introductory guide below to learn more about the best quests and items to look out for as you start your journey within Lost Ark.

“For 500 years Arkesia and its people have enjoyed peace. They have forgotten the war between gods and demons that tore their world apart. They forgot that all of the light was once stolen, and darkness threatened to overcome all. They think The Ark is a legend, a fairy tale.

But with darkness poised to return, it’s the only hope they have. Explore seven vast, varied continents and the seas between them to find vibrant cultures, strange and fantastical beasts, and all the unexpected marvels waiting to be discovered. Delve into the secrets of Arkesia, prove your might in battles and raids, compete against other players in PvP, travel to distant islands in search of hidden riches, face packs of enemies and colossal bosses in the open world, and more.”

“Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat. Define your fighting style with your class and advanced class, and customize your skills, weapons, and gear to bring your might to bear as you fight against hordes of enemies, colossal bosses, and dark forces seeking the power of the Ark in this action-packed free-to-play RPG.”

Source : Steam : Verge

