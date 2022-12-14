Lords of the Fallen gameplay trailer

During the recent Game Awards 2022 a new gameplay trailer has been released for the highly anticipated upcoming role-playing adventure game Lords of the Fallen. The latest game in the series features a world five times larger than the original game offering a wealth of content to explore. Featuring two vast interconnected parallel worlds, that of the living… and the dead the game offers a “fast, fluid and challenging combat system” to master together with devastating magic attacks and character buffs.

Lords of the Fallen also features cooperative gameplay enabling you to invite a friend as a second player joining your online adventure. Choose from 9 starting character classes, including Knight, Rogue and Fire Apprentice and customise your character in unique ways. Check out the gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Lords of the Fallen game that will be soon launching on the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Lords of the Fallen

“After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness?”

Source : CI GAMES





