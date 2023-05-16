New Lord of the Rings MMO games in developed by Amazon Games

In a groundbreaking announcement today, Amazon Games and Embracer Group declared a unique collaboration to bring a new epic to the digital realm. The project involves Embracer Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Middle-earth Enterprises, which operates under the Freemode umbrella.

The ambitious venture? To create a breathtaking, massively multiplayer online (MMO) game, taking inspiration from the masterpiece that is J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. This digital realm promises to be an immersive open-world MMO experience, set in the enduringly enchanting Middle-earth.

Fans can expect to delve into a persistent universe steeped in the lore of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, replete with their cherished narratives. The project is in its nascent stages, with the creative minds at Amazon Games’ Orange County studio helming the development. This studio is no stranger to the MMO genre, having crafted the acclaimed open-world game, New World.

New Lord of the Rings MMO

Amazon Games is set to bring this Middle-earth MMO to life on both PC and consoles, with a global release. While we are left in suspense about the launch date and additional specifics, they’ve promised to divulge more in due course. This epic collaboration is sure to set the gaming world abuzz, as we eagerly anticipate a journey back to Middle-earth, but this time in an MMO like no other.

“We’re committed to bringing players high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-beloved ones like The Lord of the Rings,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we’re honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world. We’re also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they’ve proven to be excellent collaborators”

“The world of Middle-earth continues to prove an endlessly fertile ground for creators, and Amazon Games has a passion for building immersive, compelling worlds and publishing games for a global audience,” said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode. “We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilize internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities. We’re taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and delight players around the world.”

“The as-yet-untitled The Lord of the Rings game continues Amazon Games’ growing momentum in game publishing and development, following the success of its internally developed MMO New World and action RPG Lost Ark from Smilegate RPG, both of which have toppedSteam and Twitch charts and continue to nurture strong player communities. Amazon has also announced publishing agreements with NCSOFT for Throne and Liberty, Bandai Namco Online for Blue Protocol, Crystal Dynamics for the next major Tomb Raider game, and Glowmade and Disruptive Games for unannounced titles.”

As always as soon as more information is released we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : MEE



