Penguino Feather SAMR34 LoRa development board



A SAMR34 based LoRa/LoRaWAN development board complete with all the necessary components for fast prototyping is now available from Tindie priced at $39.95. A successor to the previously released Penguino SAMR34 design, the new development board uses the RAK4260 module from @RAKWireless and improves on some aspects. Such as a USB Type-C, a RGB LED, a user button, battery protection and voltage supervision, as well as offering optional flash and per-provisioned secure element IC pads.

“This dev-board is ready to be integrated into a portable, battery-powered IoT device for solving real-world problems. Some more measurement figures for the breakout board alone @3.7V Vbat (w/o the Radio Module). Serial communication with the board can be established either over the Rx-Tx pins using USB to Serial converter or with the on-board USB. To activate the on-board USB as Virtual COM Port (VCP) one should use Atmel USB Device CDC Application example provided by the ASF. There are several VCP example projects with and without the LoRaWAN stack.”

– ATSAMR34J18 LoRA™ System-in-Package (SiP) based RAK4260 module

– ARM Cortex M0+ MCU & SX1276 LoRa Radio

– 256KB Flash, 40 KB RAM

– 32MHz TXCO

– Max Tx Power: +20 dBm; Max Sensitivity: -148dBm; Rx Current: 17mA (typical)

– Frequency Range: 862 to 1020 MHz

– Deep Sleep Current: ~1 μA (RF module only)

– Li-Po battery charging IC

– CH340E USB-to-UART converter IC (with solder jumpers between native USB and UART lines)

– RGB user LED, Battery Charge Status (red) and Power (blue) (w/ cut-off jumpers)

– 3.3V low Iq LDO (~1 μA)

– Low-voltage battery cut-off supervisor IC (3V Vbat cutoff)

– USB Type-C connector with protection/filtering circuit

– 0.75 A resettable fuse

– Voltage divider for Vbat monitoring (w/ cut-off jumpers)

– SMA and u.FL (iPEX) antenna connectors

– 10-pin SWD programming header

– Dimensions: 2 in. x 0.9 in. (50.8 mm x 22.8 mm)

Source : Adafruit : Tindie : Hackaday

