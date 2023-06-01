Logitech MX Keys S Combo, Keys S and Anywhere 3S unveiled

Logitech has introduced a new range of keyboards and mice this week in the form of the MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys S and MX Anywhere 3S offering additions to its premium Master Series designed for advanced users, such as software developers and creative professionals.

The new computer peripherals feature the companies Smart Actions technology. A new feature in Logi Options+ specifically designed to help you achieve your “flow state” the period of time when you feel the most productive, with greater ease explains Logitech. Learn more about each of the new keyboard and mouse additions to the range below.

“Smart Actions in the Logi Options+ App gives you the power to skip repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks with a single keystroke so you can streamline your workflow with macros. Predefined customizable Smart Actions are included to help automate common tasks to get more done.”

Logitech keyboard and mouse

MX Keys S Combo

MX Keys S Combo features the new MX Keys S keyboard, fan-favorite MX Master 3S mouse and comfortable MX Palm Rest. Better together, this set enables faster and more precise work, ideal for skilled professionals focused on high levels of creation and maximum output. The keyboard’s smart backlighting and customizable keys complement the mouse’s quiet clicks, fast and precise scrolling and 8K DPI sensor that tracks on all surfaces, including glass.

MX Keys S

The MX Keys S Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard provides a superior low-profile typing experience from Logitech, with keys shaped for your fingertips so the keyboard delivers fast, fluid and Perfect Stroke typing in a comfortable design. Equipped with smart illumination, the backlighting detects as the hands approach to illuminate the keyboard and automatically adjust depending on the room lighting condition, which can now be personalized in the Logi Options+ app. Available in Graphite and Pale Gray, MX Keys S features an improved keyboard layout with three new keys for ultimate productivity and collaboration: talk to text, mute/unmute microphone and emoji.

MX Anywhere 3S

Experience the speed, precision and silence of MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling in Logitech’s most advanced wireless compact mouse, ideal for advanced users who seek performance, portability and comfort anywhere. Enjoy Quiet Click technology, making clicking quieter than its predecessor (MX Anywhere 3). MX Anywhere 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied work spaces around the home or office. MX Anywhere 3S for Business comes with our Logi Bolt receiver to provide secure wireless and improved RF performance and includes Sync support for remote monitoring.

“MX Users aim to achieve a state of flow where they become fully immersed in their creative process, finding balance between the challenge of the task at hand and their individual skills,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of MX business at Logitech. “Our new Master Series products featuring Smart Actions in the Options + are designed for anyone seeking precision, speed and comfort to reach optimal performance and a feeling of enjoyment”

Source : Logitech



