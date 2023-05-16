kono pomodoro timer helps improve your productivity

If you are searching for a way to help improve your focus when studying, coding or working from home or office you might be interested in a new productivity pomodoro timer in the form of kōno. Specifically designed to help improve your productivity and “gain ease and efficiency in your daily work”. kōno has this week launched via Indiegogo and is now available to back with early bird pledges available.

Activity timers, such as those used in the Pomodoro Technique, can significantly improve your workflow by enhancing focus, reducing burnout, and encouraging effective time management. The technique breaks your work into manageable intervals, traditionally 25 minutes, separated by short breaks.

This serves to maintain high levels of concentration by providing regular, scheduled respite, preventing mental fatigue. It allows you to immerse yourself in a task without the daunting prospect of long, unbroken hours of work. Early bird bargains are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $121 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail market price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Accomplish more and unlock your full productive and creative potential with kōno. The revolutionary system works with your MacOS to close distracting apps and block tempting websites. Let kōno do the discipline heavy-lifting for you while you reap the benefits of great habits from day one. And extraordinary focus is just one of many ways kōno will transform your work game. Kōno is packed with powerful features to support proven productivity methods, including the Pomodoro Technique, single-tasking, timeboxing, and so much more. Mix and match the features to create your own powerhouse productivity tool!”

Pomodoro timer

Moreover, it fosters a sense of urgency. Knowing you’re on the clock can drive productivity, reducing time wasted on distractions and procrastination. By chunking your day into clear, defined segments, it becomes easier to estimate how long tasks will take, enhancing your time management skills.

“We believe that optimal productivity is about more than just getting the most done at any cost; it’s about accomplishing the things you set out to do in an intentional way that leaves you feeling satisfied at the end of your workday. Flip the kōno timer to activate a mode on your Mac. Choose from Focus, Meeting, and Communication modes, or create your own! After an intense focus session, flip the timer on its back to enter break mode. Create automations to close any apps that might stop you from recharging.”

If the kono pomodoro timer campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the kono pomodoro timer project watch the promotional video below.

“Use deep work focus modes for things that require intense concentration and your highest levels of brain power. Automatically enable do-not-disturb and shut down or block any apps or websites that might interrupt your flow. Want to end the mode you’re in but not ready to start another? Putting the timer face down triggers standby mode.”

Finally, these brief, regular breaks also offer opportunities for reflection and adjustment, enabling you to refine your approach to tasks on-the-fly. By taking stock of what’s working and what’s not, you can continuously improve your workflow efficiency.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the pomodoro timer, jump over to the official kono crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

