Logitech G and Herman Miller partner to create new gaming furniture

Furniture and a factor Herman Miller and Logitech G have joined forces to create a new range of gaming chairs and furniture, thanks to an exclusive partnership to “research, design, and manufacture the next generation high-performance furniture solutions for gamers”. The first product of this partnership will be a gaming chair, set to launch during the spring of 2020, as soon as more details are announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

“At Herman Miller, we have a rich history of designing solutions to support people wherever they live and work,” said Tim Straker, Herman Miller’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G’s excellence in technology and innovation. Together, we’ll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort.”

“Like traditional sports, esports athletes and professional streamers need the right gear to perform at their best for long periods of time. In addition to long-term health concerns, esports athletes may also experience a loss of focus and a decline in overall performance due to discomfort. The solutions on the market today are not addressing these concerns—in fact, many of the products on the market today focus primarily on aesthetics, rather than research-proven ergonomic design, and can cause more harm than good.”

“Logitech G is committed to creating the best gear for gamers. We make that possible through a unique collaboration process between our design and engineering teams, partners and our customers to translate needs and capabilities into products that gamers love,” said Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G. “Herman Miller was the obvious choice for us to partner with given their more than 100 years of expertise. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort and performance that gamers deserve.”

Source :

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals