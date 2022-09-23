If you are interested in learning more about the new G CLOUD cloud gaming handheld launched by Logitech this week you are sure to find these Logitech G CLOUD hands on videos extremely helpful. The Logitech G CLOUD is one of the latest gaming devices to support the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service. Which has just received an update on PC and Mac optimizing streaming resolution support for 16:10 4K displays at up to 60 frames per second.

Logitech developed the G CLOUD in partnership with Tencent Games and it features a 7 inch 1080p 6:9 touchscreen complete with gaming controls and is now available to preorder priced at $300 with full availability during October 2022 when the price will rise from its preorder discount to $350.

Logitech G CLOUD hands on

“Logitech G CLOUD takes massive libraries of AAA titles and advanced graphics (up to 1080P/60FPS) from the cloud and puts it all in your hands. This allows you to play a ridiculous amount of games from Xbox, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate., NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and even Steam Link. Just pickup CLOUD and play anywhere you have WiFi2Subscription to cloud gaming platform required for product intended use.”

“CLOUD Gaming Handheld is a perfect addition to your cloud gaming routine. It has a large 7-inch Full HD touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate, precision controls that rival the best controllers, and it lets you play your favorite games in your favorite locations.”

Source : NVIDIA : Logitech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals