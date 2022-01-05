Loewe limited edition bild s.77 TV unveiled

Loewe is celebrating its 99th anniversary with a new special Loewe limited edition bild s.77 TV and only 99 units of the TV will be available.

The special edition Loewe limited edition bild s.77 TV is handcrafted and itr comes with a range of gold plates elements and more.

The TV itself, as one would expect from Loewe, is an impressive piece of technology. With a 77-inch OLED screen, the TV guarantees the highest fidelity content, whether used to enjoy the latest blockbuster or catch-up on a classic. With dual channel chassis SL 512, an SX Quad Core Processor and 4k resolution display, even low-resolution content can be enjoyed to its fullest potential thanks to sophisticated upscaling technology. The most crucial HDR standards are also met, with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision™ included.

A brand known equally well for its sound expertise as its visual technology, the bild s.77 edition’s soundbar boasts the very best in audio quality. The TV utilises Loewe’s Kinematic technology; a unique mechanism that ‘lifts’ the display when the TV is activated, revealing the soundbar. This is just one of the considered design details synonymous with all of Loewe’s televisions; the design of the TV looks beautiful from all angles even when turned off.

Source Loewe

