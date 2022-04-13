LIVA One A300 mini PC supports Ryzen and Athlon CPUs

ECS has this week introduced its new LIVA One A300 mini PC embedded systems equipped with an AMD chipset capable of supporting either Ryzen or Athlon processors. Storages supplied in the form of a M.2 PCIe 2280 interface for SSD and 2.5″ SATA interface for HDD/ SSD and connectivity in the form of support for wireless 802.11ax. Three different monitor options are provided in the form of HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA.

“LIVA One A300 embedded with AMD chipset supports Ryzen & Athlon processors. It provides exceptional and diverse alternatives to adopt the selective configurations tackling your daily tasks. The M.2 PCIe 2280 interface for SSD and 2.5″ SATA interface for HDD/ SSD allow users to smoothly upgrade the system satisfying various needs at work or entertainment. DDR4 dual-channel 64 GB memory is also the booster to enhance the overall performance.”

“The latest wireless technology, 802.11ax inside the LIVA One A300, excels the speed up to 10 Gbps and increases 40%* on performance. Users can enjoy the convenience of a fast-paced world anytime. Besides, there is another wired RJ45 gearing 2.5Gbe to deliver 2.5 times faster speed for any occasion. The comprehensive network setting and advanced Bluetooth 5.0 assist users to surf the internet without latency perfectly.”

LIVA One A300 mini PC specifications

“To make good use of space, LIVA One A300 mini PC is compact enough to be allocated freely and supports dazzling 4K resolution at 60 FPS to bring users an excellent audio-visual experience. It also provides versatile interfaces including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA for options, and projects the contents to three displays with 4K resolution at the same time. This systematic deployment best suits various business types including video conferencing, digital advertising, information broadcasting, and more in a variety of environments.”

Source : ECS

