Litra Glow premium streaming light for creators, gamers and calls

If you need a little more illumination when engaging in video calls, conferences or streams on your computer you may be interested in a new premium streaming light specifically created for gamers, content creators and calls. The Logitech Litra Glow features TrueSoft technology to deliver a balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones, says Logitech.

Litra Glow premium streaming light

The Litra Glow premium streaming light is now available to purchase throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe and is priced at $60 or €69 depending on your location.

“Perfect for YouTube videos, live streaming on Twitch, or just working from home, Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates wide, soft light that eliminates harsh shadows for a professional look in any setting. Whether your day is packed with conference calls or you’re kicking off a marathon streaming session, Litra Glow is gentle on your eyes, as Litra Glow has cleared even the strictest testing guidelines to ensure you have safe, all-day streaming comfort. Litra Glow with TrueSoft technology is the fastest way to bring a premium lighting experience to any desktop,” said Jasmine Apolinar, Product Manager for Logitech For Creators. “We designed Litra Glow to solve common challenges faced by streamers and content creators, including light quality, harsh shadows and eye fatigue from long hours of streaming.”

“Litra Glow’s innovative frameless diffuser wraps creators in a soft, flattering light for a professional look in any setting. Whether shooting a YouTube video, streaming on Twitch or taking a video call to discuss their next brand collaboration, Litra Glow ensures creators always look their best. Litra Glow is plug-and-play and easy to use, and streamers can fine tune their look using the five presets for brightness and color temperature, with adjustable brightness and versatile color temperature options from warm candlelight to cool blue.”

“Streamers and content creators can quickly access Litra Glow’s brightness and color temperature settings using controls on the back of the light and also on Logitech G HUB software. On G HUB, streamers can also create their own light presets for different streaming spaces and scenes and assign those presets to G Keys on a Logitech G keyboard or mouse to change up their look mid-stream. With G HUB, creators can control all their streaming gear, including Litra Glow, Blue Yeti mics and StreamCam on one desktop app.”

Source : Logitech

