World’s thinnest laptop camera module unveiled by Immervision

This month Immervision has introduced the world’s thinnest laptop camera module combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology into a small form factor camera module. The 8 megapixel wide-angle camera has been specifically designed for laptops, tablets and notepads and features Immervision patented technology bringing edge-to-edge image clarity explains the press.

The Immervision’s 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens-and-sensor when combined measure just 3.8 mm thick and offer a “high-quality solution for a variety of applications that require higher resolution, a wide field of view and advanced distortion control” says Immervision.

World’s thinnest laptop camera

“Laptop manufacturers, answering customers’ demands for high quality video conferencing, are faced with the difficult problem of increasing the video call resolution and camera field of view while having a limited space to fit advanced camera hardware. They must find ways to shrink both lenses and the camera module. Many are unable to achieve this, leaving them struggling with distorted images, low resolution, and narrow field of view cameras that perform poorly in low-light conditions.”

“Working with OEMs we have been able to help them maximize the field of view and image quality in the few millimetres of space available in modern devices,” explains Patrice Roulet Fontani, co-founder and VP of Technology at Immervision. “This miniature camera module can be used in conjunction with Immervision’s Wide-Angle Distortion Correction Dewarping Algorithms, with Face and Body Protection Algorithm, enabling OEMs with an unprecedented, novel, and fresh video call experience.”

Source : Immervision

