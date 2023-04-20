New NZXT Kraken and Kraken Elite liquid CPU coolers

If you are in the market for a new processor cooling system for your custom PC you might be interested to know that NZXT has this week introduced its next-generation Kraken and Kraken Elite CPU coolers. The Kraken CPU cooler is fitted with a 1.54″ LCD screen capable of displaying system temperatures and static images from NZXT CAM application. While the The Kraken Elite is equipped with a 2.36″ LCD screen with higher resolution and frame rate, better viewing angle, and higher color accuracy.

“The all-new Kraken CPU coolers are available in 240 mm, 280 mm, and 360 mm sizes, offering outstanding performance with a quietly efficient 7th-generation Asetek pump. Users can choose from the High Static Pressure F Series fans or the new F Series Core RGB fans, which can efficiently cool the latest CPUs from Intel and AMD. In addition, the installation process is simplified with a single breakout cable and reinforced tubes for enhanced durability.”

NZXT Liquid CPU coolers

“Additionally, NZXT is launching RGB versions of their H5 Flow and H7 Flow and a retooled version of the H7 Elite. The H7 Elite comes pre-installed with the new F Series Core RGB fans and includes an RGB controller for an easy out-of-box RGB experience controlled by NZXT CAM.”

NZXT Kraken and Kraken Elite prices

Kraken MSRP

Kraken 240: $139.99

Kraken 240 RGB: $179.99

Kraken 280: $159.99

Kraken 280 RGB: $199.99

Kraken 360: $179.99

Kraken 360 RGB: $219.99

Kraken Elite MSRP

H Series RGB Cases MSRP:

H5 Flow RGB: $119.99

H7 Flow RGB: $159.99

H7 Elite (2023): $199.99

“NZXT CAM is also updated with new features for the Kraken Elite and Kraken Z-3 series, such as a dual infographic and carousel mode for displaying system data. With the integration of GIPHY, you can access a vast library of GIFs and add them to your Kraken’s screen quickly. The new web integration mode allows users to display data from websites like Google Photos, Spotify, or any website of your choosing, adding even more customization and function to their builds.”

Source : NZXT





