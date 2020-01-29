NZXT Kraken X-3 and Z-3 Series AIO liquid CPU coolers with LCD screen

NZXT has introduced its next generation of award-winning line of RGB all-in-one liquid CPU coolers, taking the form of the new Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 series CPU liquid cooling systems. Providing more options to PC builders and enthusiasts who would like to customise their PC rigs while benefiting from enhanced cooling performance, says NZXT.

Available in both 280 mm and 360 mm configurations the NZXT Kraken liquid CPU coolers are fitted with a 60 mm LCD screen, to display vital system information as well as providing easy access to visual customisations, check out the video below to learn more.

Kraken X-3 Series

– Kraken X53 (240 mm AIO cooler): $129.99 USD

– Kraken X63 (280 mm AIO cooler): $149.99 USD

– Kraken X73 (360 mm AIO cooler): $179.99 USD

Kraken Z-3 Series

– Kraken Z63 (280 mm AIO cooler): $249.99 USD

– Kraken Z73 (360 mm AIO cooler) $279.99 USD

Features of the NZXT Kraken liquid cooling systems :

– Install your pump in any direction to avoid conflicts with memory slots by rotating the Kraken X-3’s NZXT logo or placing the Kraken Z-3’s screen in the proper orientation.

– Includes an NZXT RGB connector to power NZXT RGB lighting accessories, including Aer RGB 2 fans

– All-new 7th generation pump from Asetek, providing better cooling and whisper-quiet performance at 800RPM

– Improved synchronization of lighting modes across other NZXT RGB accessories

– NZXT CAM-controlled pump and lighting effects

– Easier installation with reinforced extended tubing (400 mm)

Source: NZXT

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals