EK Vector FE Special Edition water cooling block wins iF Design Awards

EK has this year won a new iF Design Awards for their EK-Quantum Vector FE Special Edition GPU water cooling block in the Gaming Hardware product category. The liquid cooler designed for PCs has been specifically engineered to accommodate the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards and are supplied with a backplate that makes sure the entire graphics card is enclosed and not visible at all.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series water cooling block

“Forming a halo product for the Vector family of GPU water cooling blocks, the FE Special Edition came with a distinctive set of challenges. Built as an aftermarket product for Founders Edition RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards, the block had to negotiate the irregular PCB shapes and unorthodox assembly. However, as a result of these challenges, several design opportunities were leveraged to create a totally unique and unprecedented GPU water block. A solid aluminium exoskeleton forms a cradle in which the cooling and lighting are embedded, revealing only the most beautiful elements to the user.”

“A two-piece CNC machined aluminium water cooling exoskeleton encloses the entire water block and graphics card, tightly fitting around the grooved backplate and acrylic terminal. Exemplary quality of finish throughout combined with discretely integrated D-RGB edge lighting of the acrylic parts solidify its luxury halo status. A perfectly polished window reveals the high-performance cooling engine and nothing more, all screws and gaskets are concealed beneath the exoskeleton.”

“Torque fittings are still turning heads, which helped the EK-Quantum Line win its second iF DESIGN AWARD this year. With last year’s success of the EK-Quantum Magnitude CPU water block, this is the third design award in the bag for EKWB. Torque fittings are simply born to be different and stand out from the mundane. It wasn’t an easy task, but EK decided to make the Quantum leap with a new, daring design, and it paid off.”

Source : EK

