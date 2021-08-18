MSI and liquid cooling specialists EK have combined their knowledge to create a new liquid cooled X570S Gaming Carbon EK-X motherboard supporting AMD Ryzen 5000 series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series desktop CPUs and is priced at €550 and now available to preorder.

“The EK-Quantum monoblock design aesthetically blends in with the motherboard, giving it a unique look that sets it apart from the rest. The sleek, stealthy look accompanied by the carbon fiber pattern is there to remind all hard-core gamers that pushing the limit is what gaming is all about. A powerful 14+2 Duet Rail Power System with 75 A power stages provides stable power to the Ryzen CPU. The massive power delivery system allows for high overclocks and, by proxy, a great boost in performance. “

Other features of the X570S Gaming Carbon EK-X motherboard include support for DDR4 5300+ (OC) MHz memory, Gen 4 PCIe and M.2 solutions with up to 64 Gb/s bandwidth as well as 14+2 Duet Rail Power System, 8+4 pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost. MSI any K explain a little more about the X570S-based motherboard that comes fitted with a pre-installed Quantum design monoblock offering “unparalleled cooling” for the VRM section and AMD Ryzen series CPUs.

“A premium black anodized aluminium piece covers the lighting solution, removing any unwanted hotspots and providing a more uniform lighting experience. The block is equipped with a 3-pin 5 V addressable D-RGB LED strip that is compatible with the motherboard’s 3-pin 5 V addressable D-RGB LED header. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the addressable D-RGB header.”

Features of the liquid cooled X570S Gaming Carbon EK-X motherboard include:

Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series desktop CPUs.

Supports DDR4 Memory, 5300+ (OC) MHz.

Ready 4 the Future: Supports Lightning Gen 4 PCIe and M.2 solutions with up to 64 Gb/s bandwidth.

Enhanced Power Design: 14+2 Duet Rail Power System, 8+4 pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.

MYSTIC LIGHT: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both the RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.

M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr built for high-performance system and non-stop gaming experience.

AUDIO BOOST 5: Isolated audio with a high-quality audio processor & amp for the most immersive gaming experience.

2.5G LAN with LAN Manager, Bluetooth 5.2, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use; delivers a secure, stable, and fast network connection.

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C: Powered by AMD USB 3.2 Gen2 controller, all USB Type-C ports can run up to 10 Gbps at the same time.

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.

Included EK-Leak Tester

Source : MSI

