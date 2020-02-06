Limited edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone revealed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has not been made official yet, the handset will be announced along with the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones next week. The Samsung Unpacked event takes place next Tuesday the 11th of February.

Now a limited edition versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been created by Caviar, the company creates high end versions of smartphone using gold and other precious materials.

As a reminder the handset will come with a 6.7 inch folding display with a 22:9 aspect ration and a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For cameras there is a dual setup on the back, each with a 12 megapixel sensor and on the front there will be a single 10 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies. The handset will come with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10, we will have full specifications on the device when it launches next week.

There will be a number of limited edition versions in the range and prices will star at $5210, you can see more details at the link below.

Source Caviar, Lets Go Digital

