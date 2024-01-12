Arma compact folding scooter offers a lightweight solution to mobility

Effortlessly glide through the bustling city streets, weaving past traffic jams, and arriving at your destination with ease. This vision is now a reality with the introduction of the Arma Scooter, a sleek and innovative e-scooter that’s transforming the way urbanites navigate their concrete jungles. With its unparalleled compactness, folding down to the size of an A4 sheet of paper, and weighing just 10 pounds, the Arma Scooter is a marvel of modern engineering that promises to make your city commute a breeze.

Folding scooter

The Arma Scooter has been recognized for its groundbreaking design, earning accolades from TFCO, a testament to its ingenuity and potential to reshape urban transportation. But what truly sets this e-scooter apart is its ability to switch from a folded, portable state to a fully functional ride in mere seconds. This rapid transformation is a boon for city dwellers who often mix walking, public transport, and personal mobility devices in their daily routines. The convenience of the Arma Scooter’s design means less time fumbling with unwieldy gear and more time enjoying the journey.

Early bird packages are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $1006 or £854 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Crafted with the precision and care synonymous with Japanese manufacturing, the Arma Scooter is built to last. Its sturdy frame and high-quality components are the result of meticulous engineering, ensuring that riders can depend on their scooter day in and day out. The scooter’s durability is matched by its performance, powered by a top-tier Lithium-Ion battery that offers a range of up to 15 kilometers on a single charge. And when it’s time to power up, a quick 2-hour recharge via a USB Type-C port means the Arma Scooter is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

Arma

If the Arma Scooter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Arma Scooter lightweight folding scooter project check out the promotional video below.

Lightweight compact scooter

The Arma Scooter isn’t just a means of getting from point A to point B; it’s a harmonious blend of traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. It’s designed to meet the needs of the modern urbanite, offering not only a mode of transportation but also an enjoyable and efficient way to experience the city. Whether you’re heading to work, meeting friends, or embarking on an urban adventure, the Arma Scooter provides a stylish and convenient way to travel.

The Arma Scooter is more than just a smart choice for commuting; it’s a step towards a smoother, more enjoyable urban life. Its quick transformation, lightweight build, and robust construction make it the ideal e-scooter for those who live and work in the city. With the Arma Scooter, you’re not just investing in a vehicle; you’re investing in an enhanced urban experience that offers freedom, flexibility, and fun.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the lightweight folding scooter, jump over to the official Arma Scooter crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals