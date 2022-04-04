StormFire portable lightweight camping stove

Campers and outdoor explorers searching for a lightweight camping stove will be interested in the latest design from Wika in the form of the aptly named StormFire. Designed to provide a multi-functional flexible camping stove the German engineered design can be used with or without a gas burner or spirit burner and can accept fuel in the form of twigs, pinecones or any other fuel you find on your travels. The StormFire was developed in collaboration with Detlef Kluge from the YouTube channel Bushcraft & Nature from Switzerland.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Detlef is a real expert in the field of outdoor stoves and was able to give us very good tips at one point or another. The further process consisted of designing on the computer and testing in practice. This way we were able to refine the design more and more and came to the current version. We will send StormFire of this version to more testers in the course of the campaign and possibly slightly adjust the final version that will be sent to you. Overall, we are now satisfied with the state of development and look forward to sending StormFire out into the world.”

With the assumption that the StormFire crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the StormFire lightweight camping stove project watch the promotional video below.

“The StormFire is made from a high-quality, temperature-resistant and therefore low-distortion stainless steel titanium alloy. The material is clearly recognizable by the structure. This was the only material that satisfied our demands for longevity and weight. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the lightweight camping stove, jump over to the official StormFire crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

