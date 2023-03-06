Lifelong Deodorant helps reduce waste and more

Every year 13 billion plastic deodorants end up in landfill explains Adam Webb based in Stockholm, Sweden. To combat this he has created a new range of Lifelong Deodorant products that not only smell great but also feature a unique system to provide sustainability. Using powdered deodorant you simply add water when needed. The solution completely eliminates the need for single use plastic packaging and lowers transport emissions by 94%.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $73 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Many brands create products that only last a few months so that you have to buy again and again. We want to be different and honest and create something that you can grow old with. Like a trusted friend. Deodorants are ugly and something you normally hide in your bathroom. That’s not the case here. The Lifelong deodorant adds a subtle hint of quality and prestige, while eliminating ugly single use plastic. “

Lifelong Deodorant

“A one of a kind magnetic lid keeps your deodorant fresh, safe and leak proof. Twelve small magnets give a pleasant industrial feel while making sure the lid stays securely on the applicator. Be careful though, the soft metallic ‘clinking’ sound and the magical, magnetic feeling will keep you opening and closing your lid for fun (and pleasure”

With the assumption that the Lifelong Deodorant crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Lifelong Deodorant eco-friendly refillable deodorant project check out the promotional video below.

“The crystal ball is removable. You can easily wash and clean them. You can customise your deodorant with different colored crystal balls depending how you wish your deo to look. Steel and black, rose gold and clear crystal, or what about black and green crystal? People are unique and we wanted to make our deodorants so.”

