Fussy refillable deodorant remove the need for single-use packaging

Fussy is a new refillable deodorant designed to both please your “pits and the planet” by reducing the need for single use plastic. Thanks to a partnership with Empower, every fussy deodorant will fund the collection of 1kg of ocean-bound plastic. “This system not only prevents plastic from entering our oceans but provides a source of income for those that need it most.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $22 or £17, offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Fussy refillable deodorant Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Fussy refillable deodorant project review the promotional video below.

“We’re fussy… about everything. So when we noticed the huge amounts of single-use plastic ending up in our Oceans 🌊from everyday bathroom items like deodorant, we had to wonder if there was a better way. And it turns out there is. This is our story so far and we’d love for your armpits to be a part of it… “

“It’s super simple to use. You just drop a refill in and put the lid on. No fiddly cardboard tubes and no underarm creams, just an ordinary deodorant doing an extraordinary thing . Over 18 months have been spent in partnership with a top London design agency and one of Europe’s leading cosmetic chemists👩‍🔬 to ensure fussy is the most sustainable, convenient and effective refillable option available. It’s good for you, good for the planet 🌱 and beautiful to look at and use.”

And of course it contains no aluminium, no parabens, no toxins, no synthetic fragrences, no palm oil and is fully vegan. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Fussy refillable deodorant crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

