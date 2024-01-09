LG unveiles the World’s first Transparent OLED TV at CES

LG has unveiled the world’s first transparent OLED TV at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, the LG Signature OLED T and the device comes with a 4K resolution and as we can see from the photos, a transparent display.

The new Transparent OLED TV comes with a 77-inch display and it is designed to blend into your home and replace the standard black screen of a TV, you can see more informatiob about the device below.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T liberates users from a dominant black screen that competes with the décor in their home. Maintaining its 77-inch screen size, OLED T and its innovative transparent display seamlessly harmonizes with its environment. Practically invisible when turned off, it blends into the environment and frees users from the long-standing problem of what to do with the ‘big black screen.’ The TV’s beautiful see-through screen also helps to make one’s space feel larger, providing a sense of openness.

The unique LG OLED T brings with it many new possibilities, from where it can be placed in the room, to the kinds of user experiences that LG can now deliver.

Its transparent OLED screen removes the usual constraints that come with conventional TVs. No longer does the TV have to be placed against the wall. Instead, users can place the OLED T in the middle of the room to become a divider or prop it against the window without blocking the view outside. The included Zero Connect Box, which leverages LG’s cutting-edge wireless transmission technology to send 4K images and sound to the OLED T, also enables users to place their TV anywhere, regardless of where the electrical outlets are located in the room. With no cables between the Zero Connect Box and the OLED T, users can enjoy a clean, cable-free viewing environment.

You can find out more information about the new LG Signature OLED T transparent TV over at the LG website at the link below, the devcie is being showcased at CES 2024 this week.

Source LG



