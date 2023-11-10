New LG SMART Monitors for enhanced productivity and entertainment

LG’s new SMART Monitor lineup has received a couple of new additions in the form of the 32SR50F and 27SR50F, with screen sizes of 31.5 and 27 inches respectively. These new monitors are designed to enhance both work and entertainment experiences, without the need for a traditional PC connection. Equipped with top-tier IPS displays and are powered by LG’s webOS 23 platform, making them suitable for a variety of uses, from remote work to streaming entertainment.

As the name suggests Web OS is a web-based multipurpose platform in which a variety of solutions are easily accessed. Based on high performance SoC(System-on-Chip), it can used in a similar way to a PC without the need for extra hardware. Carrying out tasks and providing smooth content playback, enhancing user convenience through an intuitive UI and simple app.

IPS displays are known for their accurate color reproduction and strong contrast, are further improved by HDR 10 support. This high dynamic range imaging technology delivers vibrant, precise images, making these monitors ideal for professionals like graphic designers and photographers, as well as movie buffs. The monitors also have a 3-sided virtually borderless design, providing a sleek, minimalist look that fits seamlessly into any workspace or home entertainment setup.

webOS 23 SMART Monitors

The webOS 23 platform, another highlight of these monitors, provides an easy-to-use operating system with access to numerous streaming apps, personalized sports profiles, and the unique LG Mood Music function. Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite shows, keeping track of your favorite sports teams, or setting the mood with music, these monitors are designed to meet your needs.

For remote workers, the monitors include LG Home Office software to enhance workflow and productivity. This software, combined with content sharing technologies like AirPlay 2 and Miracast, allows for easy content sharing from your smart devices to your monitor. This seamless integration of technologies simplifies multitasking, making it more efficient than ever.

Advantages of IPS display panels:

Wide Viewing Angles: IPS displays maintain consistent, accurate color and brightness at various angles, reducing color shift when viewed from the side.

Better Color Accuracy: They generally have better color reproduction and show more accurate colors, making them ideal for professional photo and video editing.

Good Color Consistency: IPS panels provide consistent and uniform color across the entire screen, without any tailing or shadows.

Strong Gray-Scale Performance: They excel in displaying different shades of gray, which is crucial for photo editing and viewing detailed images.

Suitable for Graphics Work: Due to their color accuracy, they are preferred in fields where color detail is critical, like graphic design and professional photo editing.

Less Prone to Burn-in: Unlike some other panel types, IPS panels are less susceptible to image burn-in.

Improved Sunlight Visibility: Some IPS displays are designed to be more readable in bright sunlight, making them suitable for outdoor use.

Smart Home Hubs

Beyond their primary role as high-performance monitors, these models also function as smart home hubs. They are compatible with LG’s ThinQ Home Hub, a smart home technology that lets you monitor and manage your home appliances. This IoT compatibility allows you to control various household appliances directly from your monitor, adding a new level of convenience to your daily routine.

In the future, LG plans to introduce new SMART Monitors to cater to a broader range of lifestyle needs. These forthcoming models will continue to push the boundaries of what a monitor can do, combining advanced display technology with smart home functionality to provide an all-in-one solution.

The 32SR50F and 27SR50F models are set to be released in key markets worldwide, with availability starting in the U.S. in November. These monitors represent a new era in display technology, combining productivity, entertainment, and smart home management into one sleek, comprehensive package. Whether you’re working from home, streaming your favorite content, or managing your smart home devices, LG’s SMART Monitors are designed to adapt to and meet your needs.



