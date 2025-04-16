LG Gram Laptop Unboxed – Thin Light & Powerful

The LG Gram 17Z90TP Laptop establishes itself as a benchmark for ultra-thin, lightweight laptops, demonstrating that portability can coexist with robust performance. With its sleek design, advanced AI integration, and powerful hardware, this 17-inch laptop is tailored for professionals, creatives, and anyone seeking a harmonious balance between productivity and convenience. Its innovative features and thoughtful design make it a compelling choice for users who demand both functionality and style. The video below from Unbox Therapy

Design and Build: Sleek, Durable, and Portable

The LG Gram 17Z90TP is a testament to modern laptop design, combining a large 17-inch IPS matte display with an ultra-lightweight build. The slim bezels surrounding the screen maximize viewing space, offering sharp visuals and wide viewing angles that enhance the user experience. Despite its expansive display, the laptop weighs only 1,299 grams, making it one of the lightest in its class. Its ultra-thin profile ensures effortless portability, while its durable magnesium alloy construction is designed to withstand the demands of daily use.

Key design highlights include:

Full-size keyboard with a number pad: Ideal for efficient data entry and comfortable typing.

Ideal for efficient data entry and comfortable typing. Spacious trackpad: Provides precise navigation and supports multi-touch gestures for added convenience.

Provides precise navigation and supports multi-touch gestures for added convenience. One-handed operation: The hinge design allows the display to be opened and closed with ease, enhancing usability.

Available in sophisticated colors like Obsidian Black and Blue, the LG Gram 17Z90TP combines aesthetics with practicality, making it a stylish yet functional choice for professionals and students alike. Its design ensures that users can carry it effortlessly while maintaining a professional appearance.

Hardware Specifications: Power Meets Efficiency

Underneath its sleek exterior, the LG Gram 17Z90TP is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, delivering exceptional performance for multitasking, productivity, and demanding applications. Paired with Intel Arc graphics, this laptop is capable of handling graphic-intensive tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and casual gaming, making it a versatile tool for both work and leisure.

The laptop’s 90Wh battery ensures extended usage, allowing users to work, stream, or create for hours without frequent interruptions. The included 65W USB-C power adapter supports fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime. Connectivity options are abundant, catering to a variety of peripherals and external devices:

Two USB-A ports: For connecting legacy devices and accessories.

For connecting legacy devices and accessories. Two USB-C ports: Supporting fast data transfer and charging capabilities.

Supporting fast data transfer and charging capabilities. Full-size HDMI port: Ideal for connecting to external displays or projectors.

Ideal for connecting to external displays or projectors. Audio jack: This ensures compatibility with wired headphones and microphones.

This combination of high-performance hardware, efficient power management, and versatile connectivity makes the LG Gram 17Z90TP a reliable companion for professionals, creatives, and students.

AI Features: Smarter Productivity

The LG Gram 17Z90TP integrates advanced AI capabilities to enhance productivity and streamline workflows. These features are designed to assist users in managing tasks efficiently, whether online or offline.

On-Device AI (Graham Chat): This offline feature prioritizes privacy while allowing users to perform tasks such as file and app searches, desktop history recall (time travel), and system settings adjustments through conversational commands.

This offline feature prioritizes privacy while allowing users to perform tasks such as file and app searches, desktop history recall (time travel), and system settings adjustments through conversational commands. Cloud-Based AI (Graham Chat Cloud): Requiring an internet connection, this tool offers advanced functionalities like email summarization, itinerary creation, and message drafting, complementing the on-device AI features for a comprehensive productivity suite.

Additionally, the inclusion of Microsoft Copilot further enhances the laptop’s AI-driven capabilities, offering tools that simplify complex tasks and optimize workflows. These AI features make the LG Gram 17Z90TP a forward-thinking device for users who value efficiency and innovation.

Productivity and Usability: Designed for Professionals

The LG Gram 17Z90TP is carefully crafted to cater to the needs of professionals and creatives. Its expansive 17-inch display provides ample screen real estate, making it ideal for multitasking, document editing, and creative work such as graphic design or video editing. The IPS matte panel ensures vibrant colors and reduces glare, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions.

The laptop’s enhanced speakers deliver clear and immersive audio, making it suitable for video conferencing, media consumption, and casual entertainment. Despite its large screen, the device remains highly portable due to its lightweight design and durable build, making sure it can be carried effortlessly between meetings, classrooms, or workspaces.

Practical features such as one-handed operation and a full-size keyboard with a number pad further enhance usability, making it a convenient choice for professionals who require a reliable device for on-the-go productivity. The spacious trackpad and intuitive gesture support add to the overall user experience, ensuring smooth navigation and control.

Who Should Consider the LG Gram 17Z90TP?

The LG Gram 17Z90TP is a versatile laptop designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users. Its combination of portability, performance, and innovative features makes it an excellent choice for:

Professionals: Those who rely on advanced AI tools and robust hardware for productivity and organization.

Those who rely on advanced AI tools and robust hardware for productivity and organization. Creatives: Individuals who require a large, high-quality display for design, editing, or multimedia tasks.

Individuals who require a large, high-quality display for design, editing, or multimedia tasks. Students: Users seeking a lightweight yet powerful device for academic work and everyday use.

Users seeking a lightweight yet powerful device for academic work and everyday use. Tech enthusiasts: Those who value innovative features and sleek design in a portable form factor.

Whether you’re a professional managing complex workflows, a creative working on detailed projects, or a student balancing coursework and leisure, the LG Gram 17Z90TP offers a seamless blend of functionality and style to meet your needs.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy



