LG Art Lab lets you buy and sell NFTs

LG has announced that it is launching a new feature for its smart TVs called LG Art Lab, which is designed to let you buy and sell NFTs.

This new feature will be available on LG TVs in the US that are running their webOS 5.0 platform or later, you can see more information below.

A convenient, one-stop solution for viewing and trading NFTs at home, the platform includes the LG Art Lab Drops feature, which profiles artists and previews new works coming soon to the platform. Meanwhile, the real-time Live Drops countdown ensures users never miss an opportunity to acquire a ‘just dropped’ NFT.

LG’s new platform, based on the Hedera network, the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, makes buying and selling as simple as possible, incorporating onscreen QR codes that let users quickly complete transactions via Wallypto – the company’s crypto-currency wallet for smartphones. Once purchased, an NFT can be traded on LG Art Lab Marketplace, where users can easily view transaction history, while in My Collection they can admire all of their owned artworks. When displayed on the cinematic, 16:9 aspect ratio screens of LG’s TVs, NFTs come fully to life – especially on the company’s OLED TVs, which leverage self-lit pixels to deliver infinite contrast, inky blacks and exceptional color accuracy.

You can find out more details about the new LG Art Lab feature over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source LG

