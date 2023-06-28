Lexus UX 300e gets increased range

Lexus has announced that the Lexus UX 300e now comes with an increased range, the range has been extended by 40 percent to 450km or 280 miles. The car also gets a range of other upgrades as well.

This includes improved suspension and steering and a new multimedia system with a larger display and a new range of features and functions, there are also upgrades for the Lexus Safety System+.

Wide-ranging upgrades have strengthened the appeal of the Lexus UX 300e, the urban crossover launched three years ago as Lexus’ first all-electric model. These revisions enable the UX 300e – born out of Lexus’ ambition to develop a “Creative Urban Explorer” – to go further between charges; enhance the cabin’s aesthetic appeal, comfort, and convenience; and make the car even more enjoyable to drive. The changes also affirm how well-suited electrification is to the acclaimed characteristics of Lexus vehicles, complementing quiet refinement with rewardingly responsive road behaviour.

The most notable change is a new battery system which increases driving range by more than 40%, up to 450 km (280 miles) in the combined WLTP cycle. The ‘Lexus Electrified’ driving experience has also been enhanced by detail alterations to the UX 300e’s suspension, body, and chassis.

Inside the car, the most evident improvement is the revised multimedia system. This has greater connectivity, faster and easier operation, cloud-based navigation, and bigger 8- and 12.3-inch touchscreens. The interior is now also offered with new upholstery choices.

The upgraded UX 300e debuts in showrooms across Europe from spring 2023. Upgrades for the two other UX variants, the self-charging hybrid electric UX 250h and petrol-powered UX 200, were already available from summer 2022.

You can find out more information about the updated Lexus UX 300e over at the Lexus website at the link below, the car will be available in Europe this spring.

Source Lexus



