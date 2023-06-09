New Lexus TX SUV gets official

Earlier today we saw the new Lexus GX and now Lexus has unveiled another new SUV, the Lexus TX, the car was made official at a press event in Austin, Texas in USA, and this model will be available with similar power options to the GX we saw earlier.

The new Lexus TX SUV will be available with a choice of two 2.4-litre turbo HEV models or a 3.5-litre V6 PHEV, and all models will come with similar specifications, you can see more details below.

The new TX is a dedicated model specifically crafted for the North American market, addressing the strong demand for a spacious 3-row SUV* that provides a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience for families and loved ones. The interior cabin focuses on passenger comfort and offers a generous third-row seat that comfortably accommodates two adults. It also provides superior noise reduction as well as a spacious cargo area, ensuring ample storage space even when all seats are occupied. By utilizing the GA-K platform, the new TX incorporates the unique Lexus driving experience known as the “Lexus Driving Signature,” shared with other next-generation Lexus models such as the NX, LX, and RX. In addition to the 2.4L turbocharged gasoline engine, the powertrain lineup offers a range of options. One notable addition is the newly developed 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid system, a first for Lexus, providing a luxurious driving experience with practical EV cruising range, linear acceleration, and exceptional refinement. Additionally, there is an exclusive “F SPORT PERFORMANCE” model equipped with a 2.4-liter turbo hybrid system, featuring a high-output rear motor and the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system. This model caters to customers who wish to contribute to a carbon-neutral society, while still enjoying the exhilaration of driving.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Lexus TX SUV over at Lexus at the link below, as yet we do not have any details on when this new SUV will be available and how much it will cost.

