New Lexus GX SUV unveiled

Lexus has unveiled its latest SUV in the USA, the Lexus GX and it is developed with the new GA-F platform, the car was unveiled in Austin, Texas in the USA and the car will be released in different regions from the end of the year.

The new Lexus GX looks like an impressive SUV from the photos, the car will be available with a range of power options, these will include a 3.5L V6 twin-turbocharged engine and a 2.4-litre turbo hybrid version.

The all-new GX, has been reimagined as “The Premium Off-Roader,” designed to elevate the customer experience in diverse scenarios, whether that’s navigating rugged terrains or cruising along urban streets. Marking its first redesign since its initial launch in 2002, the platform has undergone a comprehensive overhaul. With the incorporation of the new GA-F platform shared with the LX and the inclusion of a highly efficient V6 twin-turbo engine, the vehicle’s fundamental performance has dramatically evolved, striking an optimal balance between power, fuel economy, and quietness. Building upon its legacy of off-road durability, the vehicle has undergone notable advancements, combining purpose-built packages for off-road performance with the introduction of the E-KDSS system, resulting in improved traction on diverse road surfaces. In addition, the vehicle’s individual components boast exceptional rigidity, coupled with the use of EPS to ensure precise and linear steering response while maintaining the signature Lexus on-road ride quality, all while preserving its genuine off-road capabilities. Furthermore, the exterior design embodies the pursuit of proportions and uniqueness rooted in functional essence and dynamic performance, creating a visually striking aesthetic that also contributes to its exceptional driving performance over diverse terrain as an authentic off-roader.

You can find out more information about the new Lexus GX SUV over at Lexus at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing or when it will be available to order.

Source Lexus



