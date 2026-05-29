The All-New Lexus TZ: a Six-Seat Electric SUV

Lexus has introduced the TZ, a six-seat all-electric SUV that combines luxury, sustainability and advanced technology to redefine premium electric mobility. Designed with a spacious three-row interior, innovative safety systems and dynamic performance capabilities, the TZ represents Lexus’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Scheduled for a 2027 launch in Europe, this vehicle is poised to set new benchmarks in the electric SUV market.

Exceptional Interior Design Focused on Comfort and Sustainability

The TZ’s interior embodies Lexus’s “Driving Lounge” concept, emphasizing relaxation, refinement and functionality. The three-row seating configuration comfortably accommodates six passengers, with the third row specifically designed to fit adults without compromising comfort. Key features include:

Heated and ventilated seats with ottoman-style leg rests for enhanced relaxation

with ottoman-style leg rests for enhanced relaxation Radiant heaters that provide targeted warmth for passengers

that provide targeted warmth for passengers A panoramic roof that floods the cabin with natural light, creating an open and airy atmosphere

The minimalist interior design integrates “Responsive Hidden Switch” technology, allowing intuitive control over essential functions. Sustainable materials such as bamboo-layered trim and recycled fabrics add an eco-friendly yet sophisticated touch, aligning with Lexus’s focus on environmental responsibility.

Striking Exterior with Aerodynamic Efficiency

The TZ’s exterior design reflects Lexus’s “Provocative Simplicity” philosophy, blending elegance with functionality. The SUV’s aerodynamic profile not only enhances its visual appeal but also contributes to improved efficiency and performance. Notable design elements include:

Semi-flush door handles and bold character lines that create a sleek, modern silhouette

and bold character lines that create a sleek, modern silhouette Aerodynamic wheels that reduce drag and improve energy efficiency, achieving a low drag coefficient of 0.27

that reduce drag and improve energy efficiency, achieving a low drag coefficient of 0.27 New color options, including the bi-tone khaki green “Sonic Tellus,” which adds a unique and vibrant aesthetic

These features ensure the TZ stands out on the road while maintaining optimal performance.

Advanced Powertrain and Impressive Range

The Lexus TZ is powered by dual eAxles, with one positioned at the front and the other at the rear. Each eAxle delivers 167kW (224hp) and 268.6Nm of torque, providing a balanced and dynamic driving experience. The SUV is equipped with a 95.8kWh lithium-ion battery, offering an estimated range of up to 330 miles on a single charge. Additional performance highlights include:

DIRECT4 all-wheel drive for precise handling and enhanced stability

for precise handling and enhanced stability Regenerative braking technology to maximize energy efficiency

An optional “Interactive Manual Drive” mode, simulating the experience of a manual transmission for driving enthusiasts

This combination of power and efficiency ensures the TZ delivers both thrilling performance and practical usability.

Enhanced Driving Dynamics and Comfort

Engineered for a smooth and responsive driving experience, the TZ incorporates advanced technologies to enhance both comfort and performance. Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS) improves low-speed maneuverability and high-speed stability, making the vehicle agile in urban settings and steady on highways. A dedicated “Comfort” drive mode minimizes body movement, making sure a serene ride for passengers. The finely tuned suspension system strikes a balance between comfort and stability, making the TZ an ideal choice for long-distance journeys.

Comprehensive Safety Features

Safety remains a cornerstone of the Lexus TZ, which comes equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+. This suite of advanced safety technologies includes:

An upgraded Pre-Collision System that enhances accident prevention

that enhances accident prevention Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Eco Run Mode for efficient and adaptive driving

with Eco Run Mode for efficient and adaptive driving Enhanced Lane Change Assist for smoother and safer lane transitions

Additionally, the Map Connected Drive system uses route data to optimize braking and acceleration, further enhancing safety and energy efficiency.

Commitment to Sustainability

Lexus has prioritized sustainability in every aspect of the TZ’s design. The cabin features eco-friendly materials such as forged bamboo and recycled aluminum, reducing the vehicle’s environmental footprint. Energy-efficient heating and cooling systems are integrated to maximize battery range while maintaining passenger comfort. These efforts reflect Lexus’s dedication to creating vehicles that are both luxurious and environmentally responsible.

Seamless Connectivity and Innovative Technology

The TZ is equipped with Lexus’s Arene software platform, offering a suite of advanced multimedia and connectivity features. Highlights include:

A 14-inch central multimedia display paired with a 12.3-inch driver display for intuitive control and information access

paired with a 12.3-inch driver display for intuitive control and information access Smart Digital Key+ technology, allowing drivers to unlock and start the vehicle using a smartphone or smartwatch

technology, allowing drivers to unlock and start the vehicle using a smartphone or smartwatch The LexusLink+ app, providing remote services, navigation and battery management

These technologies ensure a connected, convenient and modern driving experience.

Efficient Charging and Practicality

Charging the TZ is designed to be quick and hassle-free, supporting both AC and DC charging options. Key charging capabilities include:

A 22kW onboard AC charger for convenient home or workplace charging

for convenient home or workplace charging 150kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10% to 80% charge in approximately 35 minutes

An intelligent EV routing system integrates charging stops into navigation, making sure seamless long-distance travel. With a towing capacity of 1,500kg and up to 2,017 liters of cargo space when the third-row seats are folded, the TZ offers exceptional versatility for both daily use and extended trips.

Anticipating the 2027 Market Launch

The Lexus TZ is set to debut in Europe in 2027, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of electric SUVs. With its innovative features, luxurious design and focus on sustainability, the TZ is positioned to redefine the segment and appeal to discerning drivers seeking a premium electric vehicle. Lexus’s dedication to blending advanced technology with environmental responsibility ensures the TZ will be a standout choice in the growing electric SUV market.

Source: Lexus



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