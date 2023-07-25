Lexus LM starts at £89,995 in the UK

The new Lexus LM was unveiled back in April and now Lexus has revealed the UK pricing for the car. The first cars will be delivered to customers in the UK from November 2023 and pricing for the car starts at £890,995 on the road.

There will be three models available, the LM 350h with front-wheel drive which costs £89,995, the LM 350h all-wheel drive for £92,995 and the LM 350h Takumi all-wheel drive which will cost £112,9954.

The LM, a new flagship model for the brand, is a “luxury mover,” a first-of-its-kind model that offers the luxury features and ultra-refined performance of a limousine in a spacious people carrier package. Prospective UK customers have been quick to signal their interest following the car’s world premiere reveal in April with reservations already into double figures, well ahead of the LM reaching showrooms.

The LM is a purpose-designed vehicle from the ground up, delivering complete comfort in a roomy interior where passenger wellbeing is prioritised in everything from the design and functionality of the seating to precise control of the on-board atmosphere and quietness that has a natural and reassuring quality.

Throughout, the interior appointments reflect Lexus’s takumi craftsmanship and human-centred design thinking inspired by the best traditions of omotenashi hospitality.

The new Lexus LM is now available to order in the UK and the car comes with a 10-year or 100,000-mile warranty, you can find out more details about the car over at the Lexus website at the link below.

Source Lexus



