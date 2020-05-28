Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint 2 keyboard now available for $86

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival and availability of the new ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard first unveiled at the beginning of this year. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase directly from the Lenovo website priced at $85.99.

The keyboard offers a US layout and is equipped with 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth BLE with Swift Pair technology and includes a programmable F12 key and supports PC or android devices with Bluetooth or USB A connections.

“The ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard translates the ThinkPad notebook’s iconic typing experience into a stand-alone device. True to form, it features the same dish-shaped ergonomic keycaps for comfort, as well as an integrated TrackPoint for easy navigation in tight spaces without a mouse. It’s versatile and reliable Bluetooth or Wireless Nano USB Dongle allows up to 2 devices to connect, and supports both Android and Windows. Even the visually impaired can enjoy the TrackPoint II, thanks to its 6-point entry support.”

Features of the ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard

– Dish-shaped ergonomic keys for comfort

– Versatile and reliable Bluetooth or Wireless Nano USB Dongle allows up to 2 devices to connect

– TrackPoint II’s 6-point entry support for visually impaired use.

Source : Lenovo

